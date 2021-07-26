checkAd

Savage Enterprises Launches Vegan Gummies Infused With 15 Mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC Under the Brand Urb Effex: A New Collaboration Between Savage Enterprises' Delta Effex

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products maker Savage Enterprises ('Savage') (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is excited to announce that it has launched vegan gummies infused with 15 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC, under Urb Effex, a new collaboration between Savage, maker of Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com) and Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), maker of Urb Finest Flowers.

The new gummies are available for sale at www.DeltaEffex.com and www.UrbEffex.com, and through distributors nationwide.

The gummies are available in the following flavors: guavaberry, kiwi mixer and blueberry citrus burst, and are sold in blister packs, an industry first, containing 10 pieces. Blister packs are important because they should help protect the gummies from melting in the hot summer heat, a typical problem for manufacturers that sell their gummies in containers. The gummies contain 0.25% delta-9-THC on a dry weight basis. The retail price per pack is $19.99. This exciting announcement is being made during the first day of Champs, one of the cannabis industry's leading trade shows. Savage will begin shipment of the gummies to customers on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, commented, 'We are beyond excited to continue to lead the industry with innovative new products. This is just the next big thing that we are launching this week at Champs. Since we signed the letter of intent with AQSP to merge with Lifted Made, it has been nothing short of inspiring working on cutting-edge products. Bringing our two teams together and aligning our businesses synergies has been amazing to watch. I expect us to keep delivering industry-leading products continuously. I'm excited to be attending Champs seeing everyone's awesome reactions to this product launch.'

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, commented, 'Urb Effex is the manifestation of the combined creative and productive power of Savage and Lifted Made. The gummies taste great, and work well. Stay tuned as we have more innovative products launching soon.'

The launch of Savage's hemp-derived delta-9-THC gummies follows Lifted Made's launch of Urb Rocks, flavored popping crystals infused with hemp-derived delta-9-THC that explode with flavor in a consumer's mouth, available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com.

Savage has also recently signed a letter of intent to merge with publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX:AQSP) for aggregate merger consideration of $44 million, consisting of $15,840,000 in cash plus 8,691,358 shares of AQSP's unregistered common stock. Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of an acceptable due diligence investigation and audit of Savage, its affiliates Premier Greens and MKRC, completion of a capital raise of at least $30 million by AQSP, execution of definitive acquisition documents, receipt of a tax opinion on the Savage merger, obtaining all necessary approvals, and the completion of all necessary securities filings.

