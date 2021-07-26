checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2021 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfram
Last name(s): Simon-Schröter
Position: Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH

b) LEI
529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H3JC5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1049.21 EUR 62952.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1049.21 EUR 62952.78 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH
Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48
13627 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://zeitfracht.de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69661  26.07.2021 



