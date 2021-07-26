checkAd

Stratus Capital Corp. to Develop Luxury Townhomes in Fraser, CO

The real estate development company expands in Colorado with new Mountain Resort Area property

DENVER, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Capital Corporation, (OTC Pink: SRUS) a real estate development group headquartered in Denver, is pleased to announce plans to develop Summit Trail Lodge (STL), located in Fraser, CO. STL is a two-phase development project with 20 fully improved lots to be constructed in Phase I and 20-25 additional units to be added in Phase II.

The site is situated at 310 Cougar Avenue in an alpine valley. The site is also just 10 minutes from Winter Park, home to the #1 Ski Resort in North America as well as 15 miles of hiking trails and the robust shopping and dining available at The Village. The Phase I and Phase II developments will be adjacent, with Phase II townhomes across Bryan Blvd.

Development Director, Christopher Furman, says of the project, “We are excited about the Summit Trail Project; it will provide needed housing product in this high growth area of Grand County and allow us to expand our team into the area over the next few years.”

The townhomes will range between 2,600-3,200 square feet and all have a three-floor plan, making them a perfect home base for families who want to explore the Grand County area and all of north-central Colorado. Grand County neighbor’s other top destination ski areas, including Vail, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Granby Ranch and Echo Mountain. Development will begin in 4Q 2021 and continue through final delivery in 2023.

Stratus Capital team members have completed several multifamily developments in the Denver Metro and Mountain Resort areas of Colorado, as well as single family and commercial projects throughout the Mountain West and Southeast US.

About Stratus Capital: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Stratus Capital Corporation is an investment firm specializing in real estate investment across multiple asset types. Its areas of expertise include multifamily investment, commercial property investment, and repositioning real estate-based assets. Stratus Capital also facilitates investments in the specialty contractor and finance markets.

Press Contact: Gina Madrid
gmm@stratuscap.com | 720.214.5000





