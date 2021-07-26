checkAd

Blink Charging to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 15:15  |  19   |   |   

Miami Beach, FL, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/41878

To participate in the call by phone, dial (844) 369-8770 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers may dial (862) 298-0840.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 11, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 41878.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Blink Media Contact
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact
IR@BlinkCharging.com





Disclaimer

