Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,500,000 stock options (the “Options”) to directors, consultants, and an officer of the Company to purchase 6,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.04 per Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com   

