NSAV ANNOUNCES IT’S ON SCHEDULE FOR AUGUST 9, 2021 LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

NSAV DIRECTOR AND BITMART EXCHANGE MANAGING PARTNER, MR. YUEN WONG, TO PROVIDE VIDEO UPDATE TO SHAREHOLDERS NEXT WEEK

London, England, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on target for the August 9, 2021 launch of its wholly-owned Cryptocurrency Exchange. Mr. Yuen Wong, NSAV Director and Managing Partner of leading Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitmart https://www.bitmart.com , will give a video address to shareholders next week, updating the status of the exchange, which will carry the NSAV brand name. The launch will officially mark the Company’s entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market and make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.

The management of NSAV believes that the Company can capture a significant share of the massive Chinese cryptocurrency market, given the expertise of its management and strategic partners. Presently, the Huobi Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.huobi.com/en-us/ has a 24-hour trading volume of over $6 billion and 40% of its users are from China. Huobi is number 3 globally in daily revenue at $2.29 million, behind only Upbit https://sg.upbit.com/home $3.42 and industry leader, Binance https://www.binance.com/en at $3.48 million.

NSAV has added a countdown timer to its corporate website, https://nsavholdinginc.com/, in order to keep shareholders apprised of exactly how much time remains until the official launch of our Cryptocurrency Exchange.

The management of NSAV and its partners are pioneers in the Digital Asset and Blockchain industry. The team is led by the aforementioned NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong. Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

As one of the founders of Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange, Mr. Wong helped guide BitMart in becoming a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “We are truly pleased to be able to provide weekly updates to our shareholders and be on target for the launch of our very own Cryptocurrency Exchange.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

