Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021

The Company Generated More Than $13,000.00 in E-Commerce Sales, for the Date: July 25, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has set a new single day (“daily”) E-Commerce revenue record, for Sunday, July 25, 2021.  The Company generated more than $13,000 in E-Commerce sales, for the date July 25, 2021 or nearly 200 individual transactions.    

This E-Commerce “Daily” sales record was driven by the recent arrivals of new product inventory, including: 1) TAURI Soap & Candles Product Lines (6 Fragrances: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, and Black Currant), 2) Delta 8 THC (25mg) + Melatonin (5mg) Infused Wild Blueberry Flavor Gummies, 3) CBD Isolate (25mg) Infused Blue Raspberry/Strawberry Flavor Gummies, 4) TAURI Tropical Topical Body Butter Infused with CBD Oil (120mg), 5) TAURI Coconut Milk Chocolate Squares Infused with Full Spectrum CBD (“Hemp”) Extract (25mg), 6) TAURI Diabetic Friendly Full Spectrum CBD (“Hemp”) Extract Infused (25mg) + Immunity Boost & Melatonin Lavender Chocolate Squares, 7) Tauri-Sun 30 SPF CBD Isolate Infused (200mg) Sunscreen Spray, and 8) Tauri-Sun 30 SPF CBD Infused Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm.  

WWW.TAURIGUM.COM

The Company fully expects the arrival of inventory for its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (9 SKUs + 2 Limited Edition SKUs) – over the course of this week.  Once received, the Company will fulfill its Tauri-Gum pre-orders and meet with Buyers from a broad array of prospective retail customers. Additionally, the Company is confident that its E-Commerce business segment will materially benefit from the availability of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand. 

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

