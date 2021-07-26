Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021





The Company Generated More Than $13,000.00 in E-Commerce Sales, for the Date: July 25, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has set a new single day (“daily”) E-Commerce revenue record, for Sunday, July 25, 2021. The Company generated more than $13,000 in E-Commerce sales, for the date July 25, 2021 or nearly 200 individual transactions.

This E-Commerce “Daily” sales record was driven by the recent arrivals of new product inventory, including: 1) TAURI Soap & Candles Product Lines (6 Fragrances: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, and Black Currant), 2) Delta 8 THC (25mg) + Melatonin (5mg) Infused Wild Blueberry Flavor Gummies, 3) CBD Isolate (25mg) Infused Blue Raspberry/Strawberry Flavor Gummies, 4) TAURI Tropical Topical Body Butter Infused with CBD Oil (120mg), 5) TAURI Coconut Milk Chocolate Squares Infused with Full Spectrum CBD (“Hemp”) Extract (25mg), 6) TAURI Diabetic Friendly Full Spectrum CBD (“Hemp”) Extract Infused (25mg) + Immunity Boost & Melatonin Lavender Chocolate Squares, 7) Tauri-Sun 30 SPF CBD Isolate Infused (200mg) Sunscreen Spray, and 8) Tauri-Sun 30 SPF CBD Infused Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm.