Kraken Announces Closing of $10 Million Bought Deal Financing

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced “bought deal” short form prospectus offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”). A total of 20,000,000 Units were sold at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $10,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

The Offering was completed by a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Raymond James Ltd., Desjardin Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, and Research Capital Corp. (the “Underwriters”).

The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement dated July 22, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s existing short form base shelf prospectus dated April 6, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can also be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Among other uses as described in the Prospectus Supplement, the Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the acquisition of PGH Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, “PanGeo”) and for general working capital for Kraken to strengthen its balance sheet and provide flexibility to position the Company for future growth. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) final acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to cover overallotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Units on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters.

