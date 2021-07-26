KVH Industries to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on July 30, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2021, on Friday, July 30, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Martin Kits van Heyningen, CEO and Mr. Roger Kuebel, CFO.



A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.