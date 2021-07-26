checkAd

Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company, announced today that they have partnered with Rad.live to utilize Ara, their comprehensive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) platform and marketplace as the key back-end solution for Cinedigm's plans to integrate NFT capabilities into its Matchpoint app development platform. Rad's platform allows a content publisher to package and monetize any type of limited-edition premium content alongside its full streaming service across devices.

As part of this partnership, Cinedigm will make available its recently announced limited-edition Fandor Selects™ films, TV shows, and other exclusive content as NFTs via Rad's Ara platform. The Ethereum-based NFTs will include all forms of video-on-demand content, and extend into providing access to linear streams, subscriptions, and live events. In addition, the companies are working on integrating Rad's full blockchain distribution and rewards platform Ara into Matchpoint for distributing NFT content across Cinedigm properties.

"As we continue to strengthen our portfolio of enthusiast brands and channels with pop culture icons like Bob Ross, Elvis Presley, and more, it is increasingly important for us to offer our customers a unified revenue solution across business models," said Erick Opeka, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Cinedigm. "Partnering with Rad makes us the only company to offer turn-key NFT distribution options alongside subscription, digital distribution, on-demand and linear revenue generation models. This is a huge competitive advantage in the streaming marketplace."

"Given the tremendous interest in NFT and the promise that it holds for premium brands and content owners, we are excited to partner with Rad.live who has spent the last several years developing their own blockchain-based NFT marketplace," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. "As the entertainment business continues to evolve, we are keen to embrace technology and to partner with innovative companies that are leading the way."

"Cinedigm is constantly pushing the boundaries of content and distribution, and it feels great to innovate together, further establishing a leadership position in the industry," said Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Rad. "Blockchain technology and NFTs are becoming a foundational layer of how digital content is bought, sold, and tracked, and soon every piece of premium content will be on the blockchain. We're making that a reality together with Cinedigm."

