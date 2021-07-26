EV Biologics Unveils NFT Dividend Warrant

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today updated shareholders about its NFT dividend Warrant.The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be …

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders will have 90-days (October 28, 2021) to exercise their Warrants to receive their NFTs.

YECO's shareholders of record on July 30, 2021 will receive the warrant. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The NFT is currently in the production stage. The Company will release a preliminary image of the NFT soon.

EV Biologics was previously a Nasdaq listed company and intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

What is a Non-Fungible Token?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSLiX1QihEc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V0-HGMB8SI

About MS Token LLC

With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions.

The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered an icon in world of art and gems. It was designated the World's Largest Carved Sapphire by Guinness World Records in 2001 and is one of the most documented gemstones of modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, such as Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002, also in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruises' newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. www.millenniumsapphire.com