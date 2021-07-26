Mitesco, Inc. Engages EF Hutton in Investment Banking Role

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, has announced it has engaged EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (formerly known as Kingswood Capital Markets, or "Hutton"), a diversified financial services company, as its investment banker with regard to its capital needs for the expansion of its clinic network, acquisitions, and overall operational needs.

“EF Hutton has numerous successful relationships with similar companies, including in the healthcare arena. Especially interesting is their presence in Europe through their Kingswood Holdings Limited parent, with over $8 billion in assets under management. We believe their team can facilitate our capital needs both now and over the long term as we grow our network of clinics through new site buildout and acquisitions,” commented Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.