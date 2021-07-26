checkAd

Mitesco, Inc. Engages EF Hutton in Investment Banking Role

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, has announced it has engaged EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (formerly known as Kingswood Capital Markets, or "Hutton"), a diversified financial services company, as its investment banker with regard to its capital needs for the expansion of its clinic network, acquisitions, and overall operational needs. 

“EF Hutton has numerous successful relationships with similar companies, including in the healthcare arena. Especially interesting is their presence in Europe through their Kingswood Holdings Limited parent, with over $8 billion in assets under management. We believe their team can facilitate our capital needs both now and over the long term as we grow our network of clinics through new site buildout and acquisitions,” commented Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.

EF Hutton has raised over $2 billion in capital for its clients to date in 2021 and over $3 billion in the last twelve months. Following a series of high-profile executive appointments and after establishing a national and global reach, EF Hutton has secured its position as an active investment bank in the middle-market space, ultimately prompting and supporting this timely rebrand. 

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

