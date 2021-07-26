checkAd

TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

Seattle-based Ookla names TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed to date in 2021

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on network connectivity throughout the pandemic and into the next phase of economic recovery, TELUS announced today that it has earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards1 for the fifth year in a row. Independent internet speed testing expert Ookla has also named TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed in the first half of 2021, reinforcing its superior network speed and strength across the country.

“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “For the fifth year in a row, Ookla has ranked TELUS’ mobile network as number one in Canada, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, work diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Below are key highlights:

  • Ookla found that TELUS’ network speed outperformed all other mobile networks with a Speed Score of 85.21 Mbps, inclusive of both download and upload speeds
  • TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Provider in Canada for the fifth year in a row and eighth consecutive time
  • Download speeds topped 88.92 Mbps in Ontario, making TELUS the Fastest Mobile Provider in the province for the fourth consecutive quarter
  • TELUS ranked Fastest Mobile Provider in Manitoba for the fourth consecutive quarter with a download speed of 80.79 Mbps

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks served Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence during the Covid-19 pandemic. With significantly more Canadians working and learning from home over the last 16 months, TELUS continues to invest in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row Seattle-based Ookla names TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed to date in 2021TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As Canadians continue to rely on network connectivity throughout the pandemic and into the next phase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board