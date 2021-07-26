TELUS wins Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for fifth year in a row

Seattle-based Ookla names TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed to date in 2021

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on network connectivity throughout the pandemic and into the next phase of economic recovery, TELUS announced today that it has earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards 1 for the fifth year in a row. Independent internet speed testing expert Ookla has also named TELUS Canada’s Speedtest Award winner for mobile network speed in the first half of 2021, reinforcing its superior network speed and strength across the country.



“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “For the fifth year in a row, Ookla has ranked TELUS’ mobile network as number one in Canada, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, work diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Below are key highlights:

Ookla found that TELUS’ network speed outperformed all other mobile networks with a Speed Score of 85.21 Mbps, inclusive of both download and upload speeds

TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Provider in Canada for the fifth year in a row and eighth consecutive time

Download speeds topped 88.92 Mbps in Ontario, making TELUS the Fastest Mobile Provider in the province for the fourth consecutive quarter

TELUS ranked Fastest Mobile Provider in Manitoba for the fourth consecutive quarter with a download speed of 80.79 Mbps

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks served Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence during the Covid-19 pandemic. With significantly more Canadians working and learning from home over the last 16 months, TELUS continues to invest in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.