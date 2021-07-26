checkAd

TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial supply management services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:37  |   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This accreditation enables TFS to address complex requirements characteristic of the current clinical research environment. Flexible approach and quick implementation of change helps us reach our clinical trial goals. As Medidata partner we are able to provide scalable solutions and create a complete value-driven experience for our biopharma customers.

"The accreditation in Medidata Balance grows our portfolio of Medidata products and extends the successful partnership between TFS HealthScience and Medidata. Investing in cutting edge technology allows TFS to better serve our customers and demonstrates our commitment to patients", says Bassem Saleh, TFS CEO 

TFS has aimed at the the accreditation in Balance to bring a number of benefits to our project management:

  • Patient randomization from within Rave
  • Unified EDC and RTSM solution and centralized operations
  • Reduced complexity and risk associated with the manual process
  • Configurable and reliable system giving potential to accelerate the study start-up
  • Simplified and tailored reporting

As Medidata partner since 2018. TFS HealthScience has previously been certified on Medidata Rave

For more information, please reach out to
Sylwia Domagalska, Senior Director Marketing and Communications
Email: sylwia.domagalska@tfscro.com  
Phone: +48 787 913 074

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial supply management services STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This accreditation enables TFS to address complex requirements characteristic of the current clinical research environment. Flexible approach and quick implementation of change helps us reach our clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
Talos Energy Provides Update On Recent Drilling Operations And Second Quarter Production
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom