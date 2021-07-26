TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial supply management services

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This accreditation enables TFS to address complex requirements characteristic of the current clinical research environment. Flexible approach and quick implementation of change helps us reach our clinical trial goals. As Medidata partner we are able to provide scalable solutions and create a complete value-driven experience for our biopharma customers.

"The accreditation in Medidata Balance grows our portfolio of Medidata products and extends the successful partnership between TFS HealthScience and Medidata. Investing in cutting edge technology allows TFS to better serve our customers and demonstrates our commitment to patients", says Bassem Saleh, TFS CEO