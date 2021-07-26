checkAd

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Reggio Emilia, Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that it has partnered with Telepass to launch a fleet of 300 safe and innovative electric scooters throughout the inner city and surrounding areas of Reggio Emilia. This supports Helbiz’s continued expansion efforts across Italy, now offering its services across 25 cities.

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz Launches E-Scooters in Reggio Emilia, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the city with the most cycle paths in Italy, Reggio Emilia is the ideal market for our sustainable e-scooters,” said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Institutional Relations at Helbiz. “We are thrilled to expand our operations throughout the Emilia Romagna region and look forward to generating new jobs across Italy to support the post-pandemic revival."

Helbiz has opened a Reggio Emilia-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device is cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Users can download the Helbiz or TelepassPay mobile apps on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. The rate to rent an e-scooter is €1 for the initial unlock + €0.20 per minute. With a Helbiz UNLIMITED subscription, users can take an unlimited number of daily trips for a flat rate of €39.99 per month. Helbiz has also implemented special parking areas throughout the city of Reggio Emilia.

"Shared scooters provide a sustainable transportation option for citizens to go from place to place," said Mobility Commissioner Carlotta Bonvicini. "We are nothing short of pleased to implement this new micro-mobility offering. It is agile in the urban fabric, has a minimal environmental impact, and abides by the policies of the municipal administration. Similarly to the city’s cycling policies, the municipal administration has the duty to promote this new type of mobility, while educating and communicating its rules of use.”

