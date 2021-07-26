CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CT Scanner Market is Segmented by Product Type (High-End Slice CT Scanner, Mid-End Slice CT Scanner, Low-End Slice CT Scanner), by Application (Research & Academic Institutions, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global CT Scanner market size is projected to reach USD 11390 Million by 2027, from USD 9000.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the CT scanner market are:

Increasing priority for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures and procedural benefits offered by CT Scanner are driving the CT scanner market.

Growing patient emphasis on early disease diagnosis is expected to boost the market growth

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CT SCANNER MARKET

Rising Cases of Chronic Disorders to Fuel CT Scanner market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the current population due to lifestyle and other environmental hazards is expected to play a major role in CT scanner market growth.

The shift of medical care toward image-guided interventions and technological advancements is expected to further fuel the CT scanner market growth. CT scans are the only precise choice for testing a patient's condition after an emergency brain trauma, hence it is the only procedure that medical professionals prefer. Increased demand for enhanced evaluation tools in emergency departments, as well as an increase in the number of ambulatory emergency care units, are likely to boost CT market growth.

Furthermore, Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, demand for computerized tomography (CT) scan machines has steadily increased. The devices have proven to be effective in distinguishing pneumonia induced by COVID-19 from pneumonia caused by other probable triggers. CT scan equipment can also be used to determine how far an illness has gone in a person's body.

CT SCANNER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.