NextFerm Technologies Announces First Commercial Purchase Order of ProteVin(TM) in the US

NextFerm Technologies (TASE:NXFR), a food-tech company developing ProteVin(TM) , a vegan, yeast-based, non-GMO protein alternative and other innovative yeast-based nutrients, announced that it has received first commercial Purchase Order for ProteVin(TM) from a US customer.

The Purchase Order, of $70K, was received from PrimaLife Nutrition, a new brand aiming to be the first to launch a vegan sports protein powder based on ProteVin(TM) in the US and to provide athletes for the first time with a vegan formula with nutritional value similar to whey protein powder and excellent taste.

This Purchase Order marks the achievement of a second out of three milestones set by the company for 2021 according to its strategic plan for commercialization of ProteVin(TM) in 2022. In light of the progress with a number of potential customers, the company expects to receive additional Purchase Orders for ProteVin(TM) by the end of 2021.

On the production side, the company is currently in dialogues with several potential subcontractors in the food industry and is progressing as planned towards engagement with a subcontractor by the end of 2021.

Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm, said, 'We are happy to announce of the receipt of first commercial Purchase Order for Protevin(TM) by PrimaLife Nutrition LLC, an emerging vegan-based sports' nutrition brand from Florida. This order represents the achievement of yet another important milestone for commercialization Protevin(TM) by 2022, earlier than anticipated, and serves as a great vote of confidence in our technology and the benefits it has to the end consumers. In light of our progress with other potential customers, we expect to receive additional orders in the coming months as we advance towards engagement with manufacturing sub-contractor before the end of this year.'