Blackstone Announces Appointment of Brian X. Tierney as Global Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management; Steve Bolze to Retire and to Become Executive Advisor

Steve Bolze, current Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management, will retire from his day-to-day role and become an Executive Advisor to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of Brian X. Tierney as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management. Mr. Tierney joins Blackstone following 23 years with American Electric Power (AEP), where he previously served as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Executive Vice President for AEP’s largest utility segment, AEP East. In this role, Mr. Tierney will partner with portfolio company CEOs to drive key value creation initiatives throughout our infrastructure companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) said: “We are pleased to welcome Brian to the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners team. He has a stellar track record with over twenty-five years of operations, strategy and finance experience in the infrastructure industry. I look forward to partnering with Brian as we work to expand BIP’s global presence and to assist our portfolio companies in their efforts to drive transformative growth.”

Sean Klimczak added: “I also would like to thank Steve Bolze for his tireless dedication to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners over the past four years. His wealth of knowledge and contributions to BIP have been significant and impactful. The BIP team will miss Steve’s day-to-day engagement, but will look forward to our continued work with him as an Executive Advisor.”

Brian Tierney said: “I am excited to be joining the exceptional team at Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. I look forward to bringing my operating and financial expertise to the remarkable platform that BIP offers to its portfolio companies in their efforts to grow and to pursue operational excellence.”

Steve Bolze said: “I would like to thank the entire Blackstone network for my time at the firm. I would also like to welcome Brian to the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners team. He brings a depth of operational and financial expertise that will well serve our expansive and diverse portfolio through our next stage of growth. I am delighted to continue my work supporting our portfolio company management teams and boards in my new role as an Executive Advisor to BIP.”