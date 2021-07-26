Indian electricity prices determined with innovative Belgian technology

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - India's premier Power Exchange IEX

partners with the Belgian scale-up N-SIDE to implement its Power Matching

Algorithm for Electricity price discovery in its Day-ahead Market



With effect from 14th April 2021, the Indian Energy Exchange has started using

the N-SIDE (https://bit.ly/3y52pOv) Power Matching Solution to determine the

daily price and traded volume of electricity in its Day Ahead Market. IEX

expects to benefit from N-SIDE's Power Matching Solution as it enables the power

exchange to respond to the rapid growth of the Indian Energy market. After

deploying and continuously improving a solution for the European market for more

than 10 years, N-SIDE's Power Matching Solution is now being used to benefit the

Indian energy market.







the past years. The company combines advanced analytics, software development

and business expertise to create innovative technologies and algorithms that

have a positive impact on businesses and people around the world. N-SIDE

develops Artificial Intelligence software as a service, but also provides

tailor-made solutions to meet specific business needs of customers.



Today, N-SIDE is an international organization with offices in Belgium and the

US. Earlier this year, the company announced a capital increase of 10 million

euros to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and encourage the

international growth of the company. In the next chapter of this growth story,

N-SIDE has started to support the expanding energy market of India.



With a share of 95%, IEX is India's premier energy marketplace. In February of

this year, IEX registered a year-on-year growth in volume of 50%. As more Indian

citizens need access to electricity and the market is becoming increasingly

complex, the trade platform was looking for a modern solution to determine

wholesale electricity market prices.



Building on its existing solution, which is based on Mixed-Integer Linear

Programming (MILP), N-SIDE has provided a solution that meets the expectations

and needs of IEX. The algorithm went live on the IEX platform in April and is

now running every day to support 70% electricity trade on such markets.



READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE (https://news.pressmailings.com/allcolorsofcommunicat

ion/indias-premier-power-exchange-iex-partners-with-the-belgian-scale-up-n-side-

to-implement-its-power) .



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557286/N_SIDE.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557285/N_SIDE_Logo.jpg



Contact:



0492 07 46 29

gaelle@allcolorsofcommunication.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157504/4978386

OTS: N SIDE





As a Belgian scale-up founded in 2000, N-SIDE has seen significant growth overthe past years. The company combines advanced analytics, software developmentand business expertise to create innovative technologies and algorithms thathave a positive impact on businesses and people around the world. N-SIDEdevelops Artificial Intelligence software as a service, but also providestailor-made solutions to meet specific business needs of customers.Today, N-SIDE is an international organization with offices in Belgium and theUS. Earlier this year, the company announced a capital increase of 10 millioneuros to accelerate the development of innovative solutions and encourage theinternational growth of the company. In the next chapter of this growth story,N-SIDE has started to support the expanding energy market of India.With a share of 95%, IEX is India's premier energy marketplace. In February ofthis year, IEX registered a year-on-year growth in volume of 50%. As more Indiancitizens need access to electricity and the market is becoming increasinglycomplex, the trade platform was looking for a modern solution to determinewholesale electricity market prices.Building on its existing solution, which is based on Mixed-Integer LinearProgramming (MILP), N-SIDE has provided a solution that meets the expectationsand needs of IEX. The algorithm went live on the IEX platform in April and isnow running every day to support 70% electricity trade on such markets.READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE (https://news.pressmailings.com/allcolorsofcommunication/indias-premier-power-exchange-iex-partners-with-the-belgian-scale-up-n-side-to-implement-its-power) .Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557286/N_SIDE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557285/N_SIDE_Logo.jpgContact:0492 07 46 29gaelle@allcolorsofcommunication.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157504/4978386OTS: N SIDE