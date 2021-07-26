- Rise in demand for VoIP services across organizations and developments in network infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global network optimization services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Network Optimization Services Market By Service (Implementation, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance), Application (Local Network Optimization, WAN Optimization, RAN Optimization, and Data Center Optimization), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Telecom, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Tourism, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, and Information Technology (IT)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global network optimization services industry was pegged at $3.04 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.