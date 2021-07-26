Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR AMR
- Rise in demand for VoIP services across organizations and developments in network infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global network optimization services market.
PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Network Optimization Services Market By Service (Implementation, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance), Application (Local Network Optimization, WAN Optimization, RAN Optimization, and Data Center Optimization), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Telecom, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Tourism, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, and Information Technology (IT)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". As per the report, the global network optimization services industry was pegged at $3.04 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in demand for VoIP services across organizations and developments in network infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global network optimization services market. However, advancements in WAN and RAN optimization technology hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of production facilities is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Download Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12080
Covid-19 Scenario:
- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, increase in need for network optimization services from government agencies and policymakers were observed to implement AI systems, big data analytics, and data analysis software to monitor the spread in real-time, make predictions, and classify Covid-19 treatment drugs.
- Several businesses opted for a "work from home" culture and employed suitable measures to ensure optimal performance and security of their network infrastructure owing to increase in network threats such as data breaches and hacking.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Network Optimization Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12080?reqfor=covid
0 Kommentare