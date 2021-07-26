checkAd

Nutra Pharma Provides Business and Compliance Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 16:30  |  21   |   |   

Nutra Pharma is providing updates regarding their business plans, accounting and compliance

Plantation, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, Luxury Feet and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, provided updates today on their plans and progress on improving Company transparency and public company compliance.

“As we originally announced in late 2020, as a consequence of a variety of issues as well as the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis; Nutra Pharma has been delinquent in the filing of our public company reports and financials,” commented Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma Corporation. “We believe that information and transparency is in the best interest of the Company, our stakeholders and the investing public,” he continued. “We have been working diligently throughout 2021 and have filed six of our delinquent reports since February. As we work through the current issues, build sales and pursue our overall business plan; we are committed to working with our professionals to bring our company current with our reporting requirements. In an effort to expedite the process, we recently announced that our auditors have added five staff members and have begun concurrent reviews of the remaining reports. We believe that in order to grow as a public company we must have a commitment to getting back to current status, as a fully-reporting OTC company,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, the Company announced its plans to increase brand awareness, online visibility and product messaging. This included the engagement of professional marketing teams as well as internet influencers to support product outreach. Nutra Pharma also announced improvements in their laboratory and manufacturing space, launching private label brands, hiring additional quality personnel, engaging new intellectual property attorneys, filing new patents and trademarks as well as engaging government consultants to aid in garnering potential grants, earning government contracts and increasing retail awareness.

As Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects, they will provide further updates throughout the rest of 2021.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.
Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin, Luxury Feet, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:
http://www.NutraPharma.com or
http://www.nyloxin.com
http://www.petpainaway.com
http://www.equinepainaway.com
http://www.luxuryfeet.com

SEC Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The business update should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company’s common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:
Nutra Pharma Corp.
Nina Goldstein
877-895-5647
IR@nutrapharma.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutra Pharma Provides Business and Compliance Updates Nutra Pharma is providing updates regarding their business plans, accounting and compliancePlantation, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Foresight VCT plc - Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus
Cornish Metals Files Technical Report for the South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update on ...
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board