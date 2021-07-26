Cinemark to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

checkAd

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”) (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 operating results pre-market and host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on:

Friday, August 6, 2021
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. Please access 5-10 minutes before the call:

Webcast: https://ir.cinemark.com
Phone (Domestic): 800-374-1346
Phone (International): 706-679-3149

A replay of the call will be available at https://ir.cinemark.com following the call and archived for a limited time.

To automatically receive Cinemark financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 523 theatres (325 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,872 screens (4,436 U.S., 1,436 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

