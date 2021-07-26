IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG

Munich (ots) - Mr. Canalejo joins IFCO to further build on its intrinsically

sustainable business model and to ensure delivering against the company's

ambitious ESG strategy



IFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic

Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, appoints Iñigo Canalejo

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/i%C3%B1igo-canalejo-lasarte-383b0/) as Vice

President, ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) as of August 1st. IFCO is

strongly committed to its ESG strategy and to making the world's fresh grocery

supply chain sustainable.





IFCO´s business model is built on the principles of the circular economy with astrong focus on sustainability and has recently had its European line of LiftLock RPCs awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Silver level. By leveragingthe environmental benefits of its business model, where RPCs are being re-usedup to 120 times, washed, sanitized and then at the end of their life cycle,granulated in order to produce new crates, IFCO enables significant CO2, waterand energy savings as well as reductions in solid and food waste when comparedto single-use packaging."Over the past years we have achieved great progress in delivering against oursustainability agenda with one highlight being Cradle to Cradle Certified® atthe Silver level. This reinforces our leading role in the industry, successfullyapplying the model of the circular economy for many years", says Michael Pooley(https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-pooley-581b6ba/) , CEO at IFCO. "I amdelighted to welcome Iñigo Canalejo in our team. He brings many years ofexperience in successfully leading ESG programs in the industry and will help usto position IFCO at the forefront of supply chain sustainability."Please find the full text as well as images here: https://bit.ly/3rAPGRwContact:Agency contact:HBI Helga Bailey GmbHCorinna VossTel.: +49 89 99388730mailto:ifco@hbi.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4978506OTS: IFCO Systems