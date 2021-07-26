checkAd

IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.07.2021, 17:05  |  54   |   |   

Munich (ots) - Mr. Canalejo joins IFCO to further build on its intrinsically
sustainable business model and to ensure delivering against the company's
ambitious ESG strategy

IFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic
Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, appoints Iñigo Canalejo
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/i%C3%B1igo-canalejo-lasarte-383b0/) as Vice
President, ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) as of August 1st. IFCO is
strongly committed to its ESG strategy and to making the world's fresh grocery
supply chain sustainable.

IFCO´s business model is built on the principles of the circular economy with a
strong focus on sustainability and has recently had its European line of Lift
Lock RPCs awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Silver level. By leveraging
the environmental benefits of its business model, where RPCs are being re-used
up to 120 times, washed, sanitized and then at the end of their life cycle,
granulated in order to produce new crates, IFCO enables significant CO2, water
and energy savings as well as reductions in solid and food waste when compared
to single-use packaging.

"Over the past years we have achieved great progress in delivering against our
sustainability agenda with one highlight being Cradle to Cradle Certified® at
the Silver level. This reinforces our leading role in the industry, successfully
applying the model of the circular economy for many years", says Michael Pooley
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-pooley-581b6ba/) , CEO at IFCO. "I am
delighted to welcome Iñigo Canalejo in our team. He brings many years of
experience in successfully leading ESG programs in the industry and will help us
to position IFCO at the forefront of supply chain sustainability."

Please find the full text as well as images here: https://bit.ly/3rAPGRw

Contact:

Agency contact:
HBI Helga Bailey GmbH
Corinna Voss
Tel.: +49 89 99388730
mailto:ifco@hbi.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4978506
OTS: IFCO Systems
Wertpapier


