checkAd

Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.07.2021, 17:05  |  37   |   |   

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The partnership will enable The Trade Desk
advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on
a global scale via Solimar through the Hivestack SSP

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1&h=2673691209&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhives
tack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the global ad tech leader in programmatic digital out
of home (DOOH) advertising, has today announced a strategic global partnership
with The Trade Desk (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1&h=192239982&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetradedesk.com%2F&a=The+Trade+Desk) , a global technology
company that empowers buyers of digital advertising. The partnership will see
The Trade Desk (via their platform https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1
&h=2796321841&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsolimar.thetradedesk.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%
26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_campaign%3DSolimarLaunch-21_2021_NAMER_English%
26utm_content%3D531203577067%26utm_term%3DGeneric_SolimarTeaser_solimar_PHR%26ma
tchtype%3Dp%26device%3Dc%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwlrqHBhByEiwAnLmYUNU0_u9UV3XQUvaDD4ztC
eTWCoR2ocxwXOB1o0ZaIupYnWVDA1p-ARoCSqwQAvD_BwE&a=Solimar ) and Hivestack combine
their world-leading technologies to launch multiple programmatic DOOH, and other
cross channel media campaigns, on a global scale.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to count The Trade Desk as a partner on our
collective journey to shape the evolution of digital advertising", said Andreas
Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack. "We both share a goal of driving real world business
outcomes, while also upholding the highest standards regarding consumer privacy,
which makes this an ideal match."

The partnership is set to launch in key global markets that are well-connected
with strong digital supply inventory and have active demand clients. The first
programmatic DOOH campaign between Hivestack and the Trade Desk has already
kicked off in Canada.

"DOOH is an exciting, fast-growing channel that our clients in every region want
to buy programmatically," said JoAnna Foyle, SVP of Inventory Partnerships.
"This partnership with Hivestack is evidence of the global potential we see for
the DOOH channel and allows advertisers to leverage data, measurement and
precision in their out-of-home advertising campaigns."

As part of the continued global rollout of this partnership, the following
markets will be next to take advantage of the unique programmatic inventory
through the Hivestack SSP: Singapore and Hong Kong, USA, Japan, UK, Germany,
France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand,
New Zealand and China.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk The partnership will enable The Trade Desk advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via Solimar through the Hivestack SSP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing investiert in hochmoderne Abwasseraufbereitung am Standort Grimsby
Nur jedes zehnte globale Unternehmen ist Vorreiter bei der Verwirklichung von Diversität und ...
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: Jurist*innen gehören in Deutschland zu Top-Verdienenden
Deutsche Oppenheim: FOS Rendite und Nachhaltigkeit erhält herausragende Bewertungen von Morningstar
CGTN: China verspricht "dauerhafte Stabilität und hochwertige Entwicklung""in der ...
Sieben NORMA-Biersorten helfen dank höherem Rezyklatanteil im Kampf gegen Plastikmüll - ...
Nach Finanzierungsrunde: CUSTOMCELLS holt drei neue Gesellschafter mit an Bord / CUSTOMCELLS schließt internationale ...
European Camping Festival 2021 von Bluetti: Auf in ein "grünes" Camping-Erlebnis
CUSTOMCELLS brings three new shareholders on board following funding round (FOTO)
Titel
The smarter E AWARD 2021: Das sind die Gewinner
Ölpreis sackt ab, Benzin und Diesel stagnieren / Brent-Öl um sechs US-Dollar billiger / ADAC: Mineralölkonzerne müssen Preisrückgang an Verbraucher weitergeben (FOTO)
WAZ: Vodafone Deutschland spendet eine Million Euro für Flutopfer
Procter & Gamble startet Projekt für recyclebare Papierflaschen zusammen mit dem ...
Ergebnis zum Halbjahr: Über 85% Zuwachs für ÖKOWORLD-Fonds zum 30. Juni 2021 / Die ...
Meilenstein in der Online-Identifikation: Modulbestätigung der Bundesnetzagentur für Nect Robo-Ident-Technologie (FOTO)
Neue Doppelspitze bei der ParshipMeet Group (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
BentoNet GmbH: Smarte Cloudlösung deckt die ganze Wertschöpfungskette für dezentrale ...
Bahnbrechende Optimum Technologie: Duracell versorgt moderne batteriebetriebene Geräte mit 200% mehr Lebensdauer oder Extra Power ...
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:24 UhrMaschinen- und Anlagenbauer Dürr erhöht Prognosen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:23 UhrTri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:23 UhrRBC Bearings to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 5th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:22 UhrLacroix Group: A successful capital increase with pre-emptive subscription right maintained,raising €44.3 million. LACROIX on the way to achieve its 2025 ambitions.
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:21 UhrWDH/Streit um Corona-Hilfen: EU-Kommission schlägt Ungarn neue Frist vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:20 UhrEANS-Adhoc: XB Systems confirms 17th September as delisting date from Vienna MTF
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
18:20 UhrCalian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
18:20 UhrCARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:18 UhrNew York: Impfung oder wöchentliche Tests für städtisches Personal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:18 UhrAktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte