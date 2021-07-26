Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk
Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The partnership will enable The Trade Desk
advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on
a global scale via Solimar through the Hivestack SSP
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1&h=2673691209&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhives
tack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the global ad tech leader in programmatic digital out
of home (DOOH) advertising, has today announced a strategic global partnership
with The Trade Desk (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1&h=192239982&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetradedesk.com%2F&a=The+Trade+Desk) , a global technology
company that empowers buyers of digital advertising. The partnership will see
The Trade Desk (via their platform https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3233740-1
&h=2796321841&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsolimar.thetradedesk.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%
26utm_medium%3Dpaid_search%26utm_campaign%3DSolimarLaunch-21_2021_NAMER_English%
26utm_content%3D531203577067%26utm_term%3DGeneric_SolimarTeaser_solimar_PHR%26ma
tchtype%3Dp%26device%3Dc%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwlrqHBhByEiwAnLmYUNU0_u9UV3XQUvaDD4ztC
eTWCoR2ocxwXOB1o0ZaIupYnWVDA1p-ARoCSqwQAvD_BwE&a=Solimar ) and Hivestack combine
their world-leading technologies to launch multiple programmatic DOOH, and other
cross channel media campaigns, on a global scale.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to count The Trade Desk as a partner on our
collective journey to shape the evolution of digital advertising", said Andreas
Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack. "We both share a goal of driving real world business
outcomes, while also upholding the highest standards regarding consumer privacy,
which makes this an ideal match."
The partnership is set to launch in key global markets that are well-connected
with strong digital supply inventory and have active demand clients. The first
programmatic DOOH campaign between Hivestack and the Trade Desk has already
kicked off in Canada.
"DOOH is an exciting, fast-growing channel that our clients in every region want
to buy programmatically," said JoAnna Foyle, SVP of Inventory Partnerships.
"This partnership with Hivestack is evidence of the global potential we see for
the DOOH channel and allows advertisers to leverage data, measurement and
precision in their out-of-home advertising campaigns."
As part of the continued global rollout of this partnership, the following
markets will be next to take advantage of the unique programmatic inventory
through the Hivestack SSP: Singapore and Hong Kong, USA, Japan, UK, Germany,
France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand,
New Zealand and China.
