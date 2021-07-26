Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The partnership will enable The Trade Desk

"I couldn't be more thrilled to count The Trade Desk as a partner on ourcollective journey to shape the evolution of digital advertising", said AndreasSoupliotis, CEO, Hivestack. "We both share a goal of driving real world businessoutcomes, while also upholding the highest standards regarding consumer privacy,which makes this an ideal match."The partnership is set to launch in key global markets that are well-connectedwith strong digital supply inventory and have active demand clients. The firstprogrammatic DOOH campaign between Hivestack and the Trade Desk has alreadykicked off in Canada."DOOH is an exciting, fast-growing channel that our clients in every region wantto buy programmatically," said JoAnna Foyle, SVP of Inventory Partnerships."This partnership with Hivestack is evidence of the global potential we see forthe DOOH channel and allows advertisers to leverage data, measurement andprecision in their out-of-home advertising campaigns."As part of the continued global rollout of this partnership, the followingmarkets will be next to take advantage of the unique programmatic inventorythrough the Hivestack SSP: Singapore and Hong Kong, USA, Japan, UK, Germany,France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand,New Zealand and China.