Box Releases Box Sign to Streamline Digital Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today began rolling out Box Sign, its native e-signature capability, to customers on Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost. With today’s launch, Box Sign delivers unlimited signatures and a robust set of APIs, enabling businesses to digitize and modernize the way agreements are managed and governed in the cloud. Following the rollout of Box Sign, basic functionality will be included in all Box business plans and advanced features that help automate high-volume, complex e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.

In February, Box acquired SignRequest, a leading cloud-based electronic signature company, and developed Box Sign on its industry-leading technology. Natively integrated into Box, this new capability reduces business costs for third-party e-signature tools while enhancing team and individual productivity.

"Every day, more transactions are moving from paper-based manual workflows to the cloud, and we will only see this trend accelerate as companies shift to a hybrid work environment," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content — at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.”

Secure, Seamless E-Signatures Where Your Content Lives

The future of business is centered around digital-first and the cloud. Employee, customer, and partner transactions are increasingly executed digitally, from employee onboarding forms to sales contracts to vendor agreements. Yet, today, less than one-third of organizations* are deploying e-signatures because of cost barriers and the limitations of legacy tools.

More than 100,000 businesses already leverage the Box Content Cloud to securely power the way they work, and customers with Box Sign will be able to execute unlimited e-signatures where their content already lives at no additional cost.

Box Sign features include:

  • Ability to send documents for e-signature directly from Box to anyone, including those without a Box account, making for a seamless sender and signer experience.
  • Secure and compliant signatures since Box Sign inherits Box’s security and compliance profile including HIPAA, SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, and more.
  • New Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which allow customers to generate and send NDAs, contracts, and more directly from within Salesforce.
  • Access to a world-class developer experience including a robust set of Box Sign APIs, rich documentation, and 'Get Started' guides.

“eSignature solutions are key to fully digitizing signing workflows, ultimately helping businesses speed up processes, lower security and compliance risks, and reduce costs while improving the employee, supplier, partner, and customer experiences,” said Holly Muscolino, research vice president, Content Strategies and The Future of Work at IDC. “The benefits are increased when the eSignature capability is an integrated part of the content services technology stack because it reduces IT spend, eliminates content silos, and delivers better governance and control."

Wertpapier


