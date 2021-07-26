Clearfield Ramps Production Capacity

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing capacity in Tijuana, Mexico. Having significantly added headcount during the last several years, the company has entered into a lease arrangement for a 319,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse center that is being built to its specifications and is scheduled to enter into production slightly after the start of calendar year 2022. This move is in support of the anticipated future demand of the business. The facility will augment our growing investments in U.S. production.

Through this space and future headcount additions, Clearfield is positioned to more than triple its manufacturing presence in Mexico. This expansion is a clear indication of the value the market is realizing from Clearfield’s line of fiber management and fiber connectivity solutions. The expansion assists in lowering Clearfield’s cost of product manufacturing while ensuring Clearfield continues to lead the industry in product availability and on-time deliveries.