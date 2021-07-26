i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the Nasdaq market close.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (877) 270-2148 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 10, 2021, through August 17, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 10158331.