Keysight First to Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it is the first to gain approval by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) of test cases for validating the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices that support 5G NR standalone (SA) mode in frequency range 2 (FR2) spectrum bands.

GCF approval of these test cases means modem and device vendors can use Keysight’s 5G Device Test Platform to speed verification of RF in both non-standalone (NSA) and SA mode across FR1 and FR2 (mmWave) 3GPP-specified bands. This achievement indicates that the wireless industry is evolving beyond the use of NSA mode, which relies on a 4G LTE evolved packet core (EPC). Nearly eighty mobile operators are now investing in 5G SA deployments, using a 5G Core (5GC) to deliver advanced connectivity services.

“Keysight continues to offer a comprehensive range of GCF test cases for validating the RF and protocol performance of 5G devices on a single 5G wireless test platform,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business. “Early access to 5G test cases in FR2 spectrum enables vendors to capture revenue opportunities associated with data-hungry use cases that rely on wide bandwidths to deliver high data rates and throughput.”

More than eleven percent of all commercially available 5G devices now support both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum according to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA). 5G NR deployment in SA mode and in FR2 is expected to support applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA), which uses customer premises equipment (CPE) to deliver wired-broadband data speeds to homes and businesses.

Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions for FR2 leverage the company's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and 5G over-the-air (OTA) compact antenna test (CATR) range chambers to access a variety of 5G NR test cases. The use of common hardware and software platforms across an ecosystem consisting of chipset and device vendors, test houses and mobile operators, accelerates and simplifies device testing.

At the meeting, which took place at the GCF conformance agreement group (CAG) meeting on July 20-23, 2021, it was also confirmed that Keysight continues to support a leading number of 5G NR RF/RRM and protocol conformance test cases. Early access to validated test cases enables device vendors to continuously evolve with the latest specifications and cost-effectively meet market demand in a timely manner.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Wertpapier


