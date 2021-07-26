Gentherm to Participate in Virtual J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The presentation will begin at 8:55 am (ET).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: https://gentherm.gcs-web.com/events