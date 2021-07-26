Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 13, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., et al., (Case No. 21-5943) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAC , SRACW , SRACU ) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Stable Road is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”) is currently a private company.

On October 7, 2020, Momentus announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Stable Road, resulting in Momentus becoming a publicly traded entity. The transaction was initially valued at $1.13 billion, but was later cut to $466.6 million in June 2021 due to delays in the company’s first commercial launch.

On January 4, 2021, Stable Road revealed that Momentus’s January 2021 launch would be “remanifest[ed] . . . to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021” because the company needed additional time to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.71, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $16.25 per share on January 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On January 25, 2021, Momentus announced that Kokorich had resigned from the company. The press release also stated that Momentus, in consultation with Stable Road “determined that accepting Mr. Kokorich’s resignation is in the best interest of the Company, in an effort to expedite the resolution of U.S. government national security and foreign ownership concerns surrounding the Company, the existence of which the Company has recently confirmed.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.75, or 19%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $20.10 per share on January 27, 2021.

On May 24, 2021, Stable Road disclosed that Momentus “does not expect to fly any missions in 2021” because it was still securing regulatory approvals.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.61, or approximately 14%, to close at $10.42 per share on May 24, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On July 13, 2021, after market hours, the SEC announced a settlement for penalties exceeding $8 million with Stable Road; its sponsor SRC-NI; Stable Road’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Kabot; and its merger target Momentus. The charges relate to misleading claims about Momentus’s technology and about national security risks associated with Mikhail Kokorich (“Kokorich”), Momentus’s founder and former CEO. According to the SEC’s charges, Stable Road had repeated Momentus’s misleading claims that it had “‘successfully tested’ its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, the company’s only in-space test had failed to achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability.”