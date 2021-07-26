checkAd

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement with Nexpirion to Private Label International Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 17:08  |  19   |   |   

WOWITEL Is Poised To Provide International Services

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Nexpirion.  “As WOWITEL has successfully rolled out operations in the United States, we are now focused on expanding our services to the international community,” says WOWITEL CEO, Gene Curcio.

“Nexpirion, a well-established telecom provider with over 2.5 million customers globally, has chosen WOWITEL, with its robust proprietary network and secure commerce platform, to exclusively private label our pre-paid service known as Smart Voice,” says the CEO of Nexpirion.

Smart Voice, called Voz Inteligente in Spanish, will be marketed as a flat-fee dialing plan. This service will include Pier to Pier (ETP) communications and direct dialing (POTS), as well provide a way for customers to access valuable telehealth services. 

“Powered by WOWITEL” phone products can save Nexpirion’s customers a significant amount of money.

WEBSITE: www.wowitel.com

CONTACT US
Email: g.curcio@wowitel.com
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WWII/overview

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTC:WWII) is in the wireless communications industry. The Company is focused on: i.) Prepaid Unlimited WiFi Soft Phone Services for voice, text, data and streaming with or without dedicated connection to a "Hot Spot" or WiFi Network. ii.) The development and release of a new app specifically branded for broad market appeal globally. iii.) Once the network operation is fully operational and the proprietary app is released, then the Company may offer white-label services for third-party networks to build their own apps and operate through the Company's network once commercially available. iv.) Municipal Wireless Implementation in the United States. (The Company spent several years developing relationships with municipalities and responded to numerous RFP's from major cities including Los Angeles). The Company has not entered into any municipal WiFi development agreements to date. The Company is classified as a facilities based service provider who plans to enable the services globally using proprietary software, methodologies and security solutions. WWII has been quietly building the infrastructure, the team, and the resources to provide superior quality international phone service at a fraction of the usual cost using the same network and protocol as the telecommunication giants.

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified.  Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement with Nexpirion to Private Label International Services WOWITEL Is Poised To Provide International ServicesLOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today announced that it has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Foresight VCT plc - Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus
Cornish Metals Files Technical Report for the South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update on ...
Allot to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 10, 2021
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board