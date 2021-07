SpeeDx bringt Lösung für die Analyse von SARS-CoV-2-Varianten auf den Markt

SpeeDx unique technology excels in mutation detection applications and can readily be applied to variants reported in the SARS-CoV-2 sequence databases. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the PlexPrime SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping research reagents can reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, focusing downstream activities, and ultimately reducing turn-around and hands-on time for laboratories. (Photo: Business Wire)