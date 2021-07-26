checkAd

Duke Realty Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Company outlines ESG programs and their impact on the environment, social responsibility and corporate governance

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, has released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, an annual recap of the steps the company has taken over the past year to advance sustainability, provide meaningful support to its colleagues and the communities in which it operates, and conduct its business in an ethical and exemplary manner.

“Though 2020 presented some unprecedented challenges in every aspect of our operations, we never lost sight of our commitment to ESG,” said Jim Connor, chair and chief executive officer of Duke Realty. “We continued to look for ways to be resilient and sustainable through the development process and management of our portfolio, to protect valuable resources by exploring and implementing renewable energy initiatives, and to be transparent and honest in our business conduct, all while making sure the people behind our success – our associates – were engaged, satisfied and healthy.”

The following are among Duke Realty’s most notable accomplishments in 2020.

  • Pursued LEED certification on 100 percent of new development projects. At year-end, nine percent of the company’s total stabilized, in-service developed properties are LEED-certified, representing 12 percent of its net operating income. In total, $1.46 billion has been invested in LEED developments since 2019.
  • Participated in one of the first community solar projects in the state of New Jersey. The rooftops of four Duke Realty logistics buildings provided one million square feet of space for solar panels which are generating 11.1 megawatts annually of clean electricity for the surrounding community.
  • Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Illinois; Orange County, California; and Texas.
  • Named an American Heart Association Workplace Health Achievement Gold level winner.
  • Implemented a Code of Vendor Conduct that outlines ethical and professional standards for our partners.

“Throughout our company, we continue to focus on ESG and feel we have made significant progress in improving our environmental, social, and governance impacts,” said Megan Basore, vice president of corporate responsibility for Duke Realty. “Our newly published report, which follows Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, provides an excellent synopsis of the strategies we implemented in support of our longstanding commitment to ESG and the results we attained.”

To read and download Duke Realty’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility report, please visit: https://www.dukerealty.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About Duke Realty

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500. Duke Realty also can be followed on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact: Gene Miller, senior manager communications & PR, 317.808.6195 gene.miller@dukerealty.com





