Duke Realty Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Company outlines ESG programs and their impact on the environment, social responsibility and corporate governance

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, has released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, an annual recap of the steps the company has taken over the past year to advance sustainability, provide meaningful support to its colleagues and the communities in which it operates, and conduct its business in an ethical and exemplary manner.



“Though 2020 presented some unprecedented challenges in every aspect of our operations, we never lost sight of our commitment to ESG,” said Jim Connor, chair and chief executive officer of Duke Realty. “We continued to look for ways to be resilient and sustainable through the development process and management of our portfolio, to protect valuable resources by exploring and implementing renewable energy initiatives, and to be transparent and honest in our business conduct, all while making sure the people behind our success – our associates – were engaged, satisfied and healthy.”