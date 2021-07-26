checkAd

Sonos and The North Face Team Up, Inviting Fans to Sonically Explore The Outdoors This Summer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

In celebration of the all-new Sonos Roam, an ultra-portable smart speaker built to deliver great sound both at home and for any adventure, Sonos and The North Face are kicking off a multi-faceted partnership that unlocks a whole new way to experience some of the most epic expeditions and natural landscapes. Rooted in the unique history of each brand across audio and outdoor exploration, the partnership will come to life through a variety of different ways this summer.

“With the addition of Roam - our first truly portable speaker - to our family of products, we wanted a partner that could help us tell the story of listening on-the-go in an authentic and accessible way. Looking at brands that inspire us to get outside and explore the world around us, we knew The North Face was the perfect fit as a heritage brand in the outdoor adventure space and its rich history in exploration,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing, Sonos.

The partnership first comes to life with a station on Sonos Radio: Never Stop Exploring. Featuring nine different soundscapes of composed field recordings made during the filming of some of The North Face’s most far-flung adventures, Never Stop Exploring invites fans to bring the sounds of adventure into their homes. Created by composer and multi-instrumentalist Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco, the soundscapes feature original audio combined with a brand-new score to take listeners on a journey around the world - from Alaska to Peru, Ethiopia to Japan and everything in between. Including narration from world-class athletes Alex Honnold, Hilaree Nelson, Matty Hong, Emily Harrington and more, the station will offer listeners a unique opportunity to sonically transport themselves into the heart of these incredible expeditions.

“What we’ve created with the Never Stop Exploring station on Sonos Radio is so much more than the reimagined audio itself. The creativity of Mikael Jorgensen combined with the openness of the athletes reminiscing on their experiences has allowed us to create something sonically adventurous, offering fans and outdoor enthusiasts a truly immersive listening experience,” said Dmitri Siegel, VP of Content, Sonos Radio.

The itinerary for the Never Stop Exploring Sonos Radio station includes:

  • “Thanks for the Beta” featuring the sounds of The High Sierra, California with Alex Honnold and Emily Harrington
  • “Skiing Lhotse” featuring the sounds of The Himalayas with Hilaree Nelson
  • “Sawanobori” featuring the sounds of Shomyo Falls, Japan with Matty Hong and James Pearson
  • “Dirty Gnar Gnar” featuring the sounds of Mount Poi and Mount Kenya with Alex Honnold and Cedar Wright
  • “Sending El Cap” featuring the sounds of El Capitan, California with Emily Harrington
  • “Towers of Tigray” featuring the sounds of Ethiopia with James Pearson
  • “Life Coach, Alaska” featuring the sounds of Ruth Gorge, Alaska with Alex Honnold and Renan Ozturk
  • “Pitumarca” featuring the sounds of Peru with Nina Williams
  • “Expedition Antarctica” featuring the sounds of Queen Maud Land with Alex Honnold, Cedar Wright, and Savannah Cummins

“We’ve spent over 50 years enabling some of the world’s greatest athletes to not only achieve their goals, but to inspire the next generation of explorers,” said Steve Lesnard, Global VP of Marketing and Product, The North Face. “What our partnership with Sonos unlocks is a completely new avenue for storytelling, with a brand that shares so many of our values.”

