JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)

Previously held by a competitor, the 10-year contract covers all nine districts in Antwerp, with its 540,000 inhabitants. Belgium's second-largest city, Antwerp is also Europe's second-largest port, the world's second-largest petrochemical hub, the world's leading diamond trader and a fashion capital. It also has major assets in tourism and a booming high-tech sector.

Paris, July 26 th , 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its subsidiary JCDecaux Belgium has been awarded, following a competitive tender, the advertising bus shelters contract for the city of Antwerp, capital of Antwerp Province, Belgium’s biggest province with 1.9 million inhabitants.

The new contract covers the installation, upkeep, maintenance and operation of 940 advertising bus shelters. Digital screens will also be installed on bus shelters in strategic locations across the city, providing contextualised, location-based and real-time messaging. Providing real innovation, the screens will display a mix of local city information and advertising, supporting local people in their day-to-day lives while offering cities and advertisers flexibility, responsiveness and a powerful platform for communication

The new street furniture was designed by the renowned architect Norman Foster. It is based on strong environmental values, optimising energy performance while ensuring sustainable operations throughout the contract. Powered by green electricity, the energy consumption of the furniture will be reduced by 50%. The choice of corrosion-resistant and recyclable materials, such as steel, aluminium and glass, will ensure the long-term quality of the street furniture. JCDecaux’s vehicle fleet will also comprise fully electric vehicles. By putting forward its most innovative solutions, JCDecaux underlines its commitment to improving the quality of life in the city, in line with the objectives and goals of the city of Antwerp and its residents.

JCDecaux is the number one outdoor advertising and street furniture company in Belgium. The Group holds a strategic position in this key market at the heart of Europe with street furniture concessions in Antwerp, where JCDecaux is now present through its MUPI information displays and advertising bus shelters, as well as Brussels, Charleroi, Bruges, Hasselt, Liège, Mons and Namur. The Group also holds the contract for the Villo! self-service bikes in Brussels. At the same time, JCDecaux operates over 900 digital street furniture units in Belgium’s biggest shopping centres, the Carrefour supermarkets in Brussels Airport, Brussels and Liège, and the Brussels metro.