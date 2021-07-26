checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Closes $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 17:45  |  40   |   |   

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, …

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the "Selling Stockholder Shares") of Common Stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of the Company and warrants (the "Company Warrants") to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share/Selling Stockholder Share and $0.01 per Company Warrant. The Company Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance with an exercise price of $2.79 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, were approximately $32.5 million, which includes gross proceeds from partial exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase 1,741,071 Company Warrants, representing 15% of the Company Warrants sold in the base offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The securities described above were offered by Jupiter Wellness, Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-258005) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2021, amended on July 20, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed Offering has been filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Closes $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Rigour International for Expansion in Asia
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces initiation of Head-to-Head Trial Comparing JW-100 and Eucrisa(R) for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Eczema
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis and Atopic Dermatitis
Accesswire | Analysen