Jupiter Wellness Closes $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the "Selling Stockholder Shares") of Common Stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of the Company and warrants (the "Company Warrants") to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share/Selling Stockholder Share and $0.01 per Company Warrant. The Company Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance with an exercise price of $2.79 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, were approximately $32.5 million, which includes gross proceeds from partial exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase 1,741,071 Company Warrants, representing 15% of the Company Warrants sold in the base offering.

The securities described above were offered by Jupiter Wellness, Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-258005) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2021, amended on July 20, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed Offering has been filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.