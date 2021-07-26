DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) N0 596/2014 (MAR)
26 July 2021
PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj
- Pierer and Bajaj start simplifying Bajaj's participation at PIERER Mobility level, as announced
PIERER Mobility AG was informed by Pierer Industrie AG and PTW Holding AG that an agreement in principle had been reached with Bajaj Auto Ltd. (India) and its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (Netherlands, "BAIHBV"), together referred as "Bajaj", to contribute BAIHBV's 46.5% stake in KTM AG to PIERER Mobility AG.
As a next step, Pierer and Bajaj will now initiate competition and takeover law consultations with the relevant authorities as well as the necessary valuations; PIERER Mobility AG, for its part, will go ahead with preparations under capital market law. Depending on the outcome of the valuation process, the opinion of the Austrian Takeover Commission and the transaction negotiations as well as the clearance by the competition authorities, PIERER Mobility AG will carry out a capital increase through contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital of the company under exclusion of subscription rights by up to 50% of the existing share capital.
After completion of the transaction, the shareholding of PIERER Mobility AG in the operating KTM AG will increase from currently about 51.7% to about 98.2%. The Pierer Group will continue to maintain sole control over PIERER Mobility AG.
Legal Disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN /INVITATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1221725
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1221725 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
