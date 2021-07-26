checkAd

PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales

Bigben

                                           Press release

           Lesquin, 26 July 2021 18:00 hrs

Q1 2021/22 Sales: 56.7 M€ (+2.8%)

  • High sales history for Nacon Gaming 
  • Favourable base effect for Audio-Telco

Confirmation of FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23 targets

IFRS – M€

Sales

2021/2022

2020/2021

Change


1st Quarter



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio-Telco

56.7



33.7



23.0

55.2



38.0



17.2

+2.8%



-11.3%



+33.9%


Non audited data

In Q1 FY 2021/22 (April 1 to June 30, 2021), Bigben posted sales of €56.7 million, an increase of 2.8%, driven by Audio-Telco, which benefited from a favourable comparison basis, unlike the Nacon Gaming business unit, demonstrating the benefit from being present across several markets.

NACON GAMING

In Q1 2021/22, Nacon achieved sales of 33.7 M€, down 11.3% on Q1 2020/2021. Despite an unfavourable comparison basis, the back catalogue showed a positive momentum.

  • Games: The segment posted sales of 12.2 M€, down 16.0% compared with Q1 2020/21, whose back catalogue sales had been boosted by 340% by lockdown. The back catalogue demonstrated its resilience with sales of 9.2 M€ against 10.8 M€ in Q1 2020/21 during the first lockdown, to be compared to 2.4 M€ in Q1 2019/20. The Roguebook (81% positive reviews on Steam) and Pro Cycling Management / Tour de France 2021 games released during the quarter were also well received.
  • Accessories: The Accessories segment recorded sales of 20.6 M€, down 8.8%, as the introduction of RIG headsets in the USA generated very high sales in Q1 2020/21 during lockdown. Sales of other accessory ranges rose by 19%, thanks in particular to the very good performance of both PlayStation4 controllers and Pro Compact controllers for Xbox.

BIGBEN AUDIO-TELCO

