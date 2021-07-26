The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, recorded 65% growth in consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021 to €75.5m. Pro forma 1 growth based on the new scope came to +13% (+16.0% at constant exchange rates), driven by both the Photonics division (+16%) and the Medical division (+11%).

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2021 2020 Reported change pro forma 2020 1 Pro forma 1 change First quarter 33.8 21.9 +54% 32.7 +3.2% Second quarter 41.7 23.9 +75% 33.8 +23% First half 75.5 45.8 +65% 66.6 +13% of which Photonics 34.7 29.9 +16% 29.9 +16% Medical 40.8 15.8 +158% 36.7 +11%

The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues for the first six months of 2021 climbed to €75.5m, up 65% based on reported data and +13% pro forma, including Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities at January 1. As a significant percentage of sales is generated in US dollars, the change at constant exchange rates represents +16%, after offsetting negative exchange effects for €1.6m. LUMIBIRD is confirming the Group’s robust development, with double-digit growth for both of its divisions.

For the Photonics division, the Industrial and Scientific business is continuing to see strong growth (+39% to €17.1m), thanks in particular to the acceleration of OEM sales for medical and flatscreen applications. The Lidar business (-17% to €7.4m) is building on the trend from the first quarter, marked by an upturn in sales of lasers to integrators, particularly in the autonomous vehicle sector, offset by a contraction in deliveries of Lidar systems to end users, due to sourcing delays. The Defense / Space business, freed up from the base effect linked to the MegaJoule contract, is reporting significant progress (+18% to €10.1m).

The Medical division achieved +158% growth based on reported data and +11% pro forma. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and the Libyan contract for €0.85m, pro forma growth came to 16%. The strong progress with the Medical business during the second quarter (+25% pro forma) reflects the catch-up effect compared with the period that was relatively marked by the health crisis in 2020, as well as the continued deployment of commercial synergies supporting cross-selling for the Lumibird and Ellex ranges in all of the Group’s subsidiaries.

Following double-digit organic growth for the first half of the year, LUMIBIRD is in line with its three-year growth targets announced at the start of 2021. The Group is also moving forward with its external growth, thanks to two acquisition projects (Saab and Cilas) launched in the Defense and Space sector during the first half of the year.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



1 Including Ellex at January 1, 2020

