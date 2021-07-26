checkAd

PRESS RELEASE NACON: Q1 2021/22 Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 17:45  |  30   |   |   

                                                Press release

Lesquin, 26 July 2021 18 :00hrs

Q1 2021/22 Sales : 33.7 M€ (-11.3%)

  • High comparison basis
  • Back catalogue résilience

Confirmation of FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23 targets

IFRS – M€

Sales

Non audited data

2021/2022

2020/2021

Change


1st Quarter



Games
Accessories
Others(1)

33.7



12.2
20.6
0.9

38.0



14.5
22.5
0.9

- 11.3%



- 16.0%
- 8.8%
+ 0.5%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales.

In Q1 2021/22 (from 1 April to 30 June 2021), Nacon achieved sales of 33.7 M€, down 11.3% compared to Q1 2020/2021. Despite an unfavourable comparison basis, the back catalogue showed a positive momentum.

GAMES

The video games business posted sales of 12.2 M€, down 16.0% compared with Q1 2020/21, when back catalogue sales were boosted 340% by lockdown. However the good performance of the back catalogue demonstrated its resilience with sales of 9.2 M€ against 10.8 M€ in Q1 2020/21 during the first lockdown, to be compared with 2.4 M€ in Q1 2019/20. The Roguebook (81% positive reviews on Steam) and Pro Cycling Management / Tour de France 2021 games released in the quarter were also well received.

ACCESSORIES

The Accessories business recorded sales of 20.6 M€, down 8.8%, as the introduction of RIG helmets in the USA generated very high sales during the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020/21. Sales of other accessory ranges rose by 19%, thanks in particular to the very good performance of both PlayStation4 controllers and Pro Compact controllers for Xbox.

Outlook: confirmation of 2021/22 and 2022/23 targets

In Q2 2021/22, Nacon will release the RIMS Racing and WRC10 games as well as the Revolution X Pro controller for Xbox.

Sales are expected to grow in the second half of FY 2021/22. It should be supported by more game releases including Blood Bowl 3, Rugby22, Train Life, Hotel Life, Rogue Lords and Vampire: The Masquerade- Swansong, a cult role-playing game with 30 million players worldwide. The Accessories business is expected to benefit from a year on year higher order book.

Nacon confirms its 2021/22 targets with sales between 180 M€ and 200 M€ and a Current Operating Income (COI)* rate of 20%.

Given the launch in FY 2022/23 of 4 major games (Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Session), Nacon is confident that it will achieve its targets for its next financial year 2022/23, i.e. sales between 230 M€ and 260 M€ and a Current Operating Income (COI)* rate in excess of 20%.

* COI rate = Current Operating Income to sales = Current Operating Margin

Upcoming events:
Annual General Meeting: Friday 30 July 2021  

Q2 2021/22 sales: 25 October 2021, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

 

ABOUT NACON

 
 

2020-21 ANNUAL SALES
177.8 M€

 

 

HEADCOUNT
Over 600 employees

 

 

INTERNATIONAL
16 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ 		 

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 11 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.
  

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP

 

PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE NACON: Q1 2021/22 Sales                                                 Press release Lesquin, 26 July 2021 18 :00hrs Q1 2021/22 Sales : 33.7 M€ (-11.3%) High comparison basisBack catalogue résilience Confirmation of FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23 targets IFRS – M€SalesNon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Allot to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 10, 2021
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Foresight VCT plc - Offer for Subscription and Issue of Prospectus
Verano to Acquire Sierra Well, Expanding Nevada Distribution with Two Top-Performing Dispensaries ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board