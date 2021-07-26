Q1 2021/22 Sales : 33.7 M€ (-11.3%)

High comparison basis

Back catalogue résilience

Confirmation of FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23 targets

IFRS – M€



Sales



Non audited data



2021/2022



2020/2021



Change



1st Quarter







Games

Accessories

Others(1)



33.7







12.2

20.6

0.9



38.0







14.5

22.5

0.9



- 11.3%







- 16.0%

- 8.8%

+ 0.5%

(1) Mobile and Audio sales.

In Q1 2021/22 (from 1 April to 30 June 2021), Nacon achieved sales of 33.7 M€, down 11.3% compared to Q1 2020/2021. Despite an unfavourable comparison basis, the back catalogue showed a positive momentum.

GAMES

The video games business posted sales of 12.2 M€, down 16.0% compared with Q1 2020/21, when back catalogue sales were boosted 340% by lockdown. However the good performance of the back catalogue demonstrated its resilience with sales of 9.2 M€ against 10.8 M€ in Q1 2020/21 during the first lockdown, to be compared with 2.4 M€ in Q1 2019/20. The Roguebook (81% positive reviews on Steam) and Pro Cycling Management / Tour de France 2021 games released in the quarter were also well received.

ACCESSORIES

The Accessories business recorded sales of 20.6 M€, down 8.8%, as the introduction of RIG helmets in the USA generated very high sales during the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020/21. Sales of other accessory ranges rose by 19%, thanks in particular to the very good performance of both PlayStation4 controllers and Pro Compact controllers for Xbox.

Outlook: confirmation of 2021/22 and 2022/23 targets

In Q2 2021/22, Nacon will release the RIMS Racing and WRC10 games as well as the Revolution X Pro controller for Xbox.

Sales are expected to grow in the second half of FY 2021/22. It should be supported by more game releases including Blood Bowl 3, Rugby22, Train Life, Hotel Life, Rogue Lords and Vampire: The Masquerade- Swansong, a cult role-playing game with 30 million players worldwide. The Accessories business is expected to benefit from a year on year higher order book.

Nacon confirms its 2021/22 targets with sales between 180 M€ and 200 M€ and a Current Operating Income (COI)* rate of 20%.

Given the launch in FY 2022/23 of 4 major games (Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Session), Nacon is confident that it will achieve its targets for its next financial year 2022/23, i.e. sales between 230 M€ and 260 M€ and a Current Operating Income (COI)* rate in excess of 20%.

* COI rate = Current Operating Income to sales = Current Operating Margin

Upcoming events:

Annual General Meeting: Friday 30 July 2021

Q2 2021/22 sales: 25 October 2021, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange





