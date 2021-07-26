FIRST HALF TURNOVER REACHES € 95.7 MILLION, A 54% INCREASE

New semester of strong growth

Eurobio Scientific recorded a turnover of € 95.7 million in the first half of 2021, up 54% compared to the first half of 2020. This performance reflects:

- Continued sales linked to the diagnosis of COVID (€ 54.8 million, or 57% of turnover);

- Strong growth in traditional activities, excluding COVID (€ 40.9 million, or 43% of turnover).

in M€ H1 2021 H1 2020 var. COVID 54,8 31,0 +77% Excluding COVID 40,9 31,1 +31% Total 95,7 62,2 +54% not audited

Maintaining a high market share in COVID diagnostics

During the first half of the year, the Group continued to enrich its COVID diagnostic offering with PCR, antigen and self-tests. In line with its strategy focused on increasing its share of proprietary products, almost all of these new tests were developed in-house (EBX and EBS ranges). For example, Eurobio Scientific launched at the end of May the first test (EBX-046) able to simultaneously detect the virus and characterize mutations of interest ("variants").

Compared to the second half of 2020, COVID revenue is down (€ 54.8m vs € 86m) under the cross effect of an anticipated drop in selling prices and a market switch in favor of pharmacy networks, in which the Group has limited marketing presence.

Thanks to its range of reagents and its penetration of large private and hospital laboratories, Eurobio Scientific remains one of the main French players in the diagnosis of COVID and has continued to increase its park of installed instruments. The majority of these instruments are “universal” and accommodate both COVID tests and other infectious diseases tests, in particular the Group's proprietary EBX range.