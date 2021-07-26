Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held July 27th - 30th in Las Vegas

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized …

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that its subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ("Rokin") will be an exhibiter at the Champs trade show being held July 27 th - 30 th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Rokin plans to exhibit several new products such as the Stinger Vaporizer along with the Company's current popular models. CHAMPS TRADE SHOWS has established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry and is an industry leader with several shows in multiple states annually. These events offer a platform for professionals who are seeking to grow in their market sectors and gain current knowledge and product opportunities to better leverage their business in a thriving marketplace. Please visit Rokin at booth #8155 using the map below:at

Joe Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., commented: 'We are excited to be exhibiting our Rokin products at the Champs trade show this week in Las Vegas. This is a great opportunity for existing and prospective customers to meet with us, view our innovative, value-oriented products with industry leading vape technology, and should allow Rokin to generate more brand awareness within the industry. We also hope to learn more about current industry trends while exploring opportunities to expand our potential customer, supplier, and partnering relationships at this exciting and well attended event."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com .

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Rokin, Inc.