Arena Minerals Announces Closing of Sal de la Puna Acquisition and Initial Tranche of Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition from Centaur Resources Pty Ltd. ("Centaur") of the Sal de la Puna lithium project which was the subject of its news releases dated March 29, May 26 and June 28, 2021 (the "Centaur Acquisition"), and that it has closed the first tranche of its $10 million subscription receipts private placement announced July 12, 2021.

William Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “With recent developments in the Pastos Grandes basin closing this acquisition secures Arena with a strategic and key land package within a world class basin. Closing the acquisition of Sal de la Puna project as part of the Centaur Acquisition, with the support of our partner Ganfeng Lithium and strategic financing by Lithium Americas, is a transformative event for Arena.”

Private Placement

The Company has closed an initial tranche of its subscription receipts private placement, issuing 42,857,143 subscription receipts to Lithium Americas Corporation ("Lithium Americas") (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC) at a price of $0.14 per subscription receipt for aggregate consideration of $6 million. The Company anticipates closing a second tranche for the remainder of the placement shortly, which will include participation by GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd (“Ganfeng Lithium”) (1772.HK; OTCQX: GNENF).  

Upon the closing of the Company's share purchase agreement with Centaur Resources Pty Ltd., the subscription receipts were exchanged without payment of additional consideration for units of the Company consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Following the exchange of the subscription receipts, Lithium Americas held 42,857,143 Common Shares and 21,428,571 Warrants.

