WISeKey’s NFT platform now available as a white-label allows brands to issue their TrustedNFT fully carbon neutral projects to comply with upcoming ESG regulations

The partnership with Green NFT also ensures that NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral and in compliance with upcoming ESG regulations , which is the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.

Geneva - July 26, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art) is available as a while-labeling option allowing brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

The platform, tested the appetite of the art and collectible community following a series of market tests starting in March of this year by selling high value NFTs, incorporates the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey's various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey's own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous - if they so choose - while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.