Leasinvest Real Estate SA Publication of a transparency notification
PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS
A notification of 26 July 2021 issued by AG Insurance, shows that both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the minimum threshold took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AG Insurance in Leasinvest Real Estate has therefore decreased to 2.58% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company”).
The notification comprises the following information:
REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Passive threshold overrun - Drop below the minimum threshold
NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.
PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT
|Name and legal form
|Address
|Ageas SA/NV
|Rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels
|AG Insurance (NV)
|Emile Jacqmainlaan 53, 1000 Brussels
TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021
THRESHOLD DROPPED BELOW: 3%
DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919
DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Ageas SA/NV
|0
|0
|0.00%
|AG Insurance
|295,447
|304,107
|2.58%
|AG Real Estate
|1
|1
|0.00%
|TOTAL
|295,448
|304,108
|2.58%
0 Kommentare