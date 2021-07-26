checkAd

Leasinvest Real Estate SA Publication of a transparency notification

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 26 July 2021 issued by AG Insurance, shows that both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the minimum threshold took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AG Insurance in Leasinvest Real Estate has therefore decreased to 2.58% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company”).

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Passive threshold overrun - Drop below the minimum threshold

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address
Ageas SA/NV Rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels
AG Insurance (NV) Emile Jacqmainlaan 53, 1000 Brussels

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021

THRESHOLD DROPPED BELOW: 3%

DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities
Ageas SA/NV 0 0   0.00%  
AG Insurance 295,447 304,107   2.58%  
AG Real Estate 1 1   0.00%  
TOTAL 295,448 304,108   2.58%  
