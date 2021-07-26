Michelin Availability of the Half-Year Financial report as of 30 June 2021
Clermont-Ferrand, July, 26 2021
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF
30 JUNE 2021
Michelin Group announced today that the 2021 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The report and the first-half 2021 financial results presentation are available on (https://www.michelin.com/en), in the "Finance / Regulated information / regulatory informations CGEM-AMF" section.
Investor Relations
Édouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com
Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com
Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82
flavien.huet@michelin.com
Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com
Clémence Rodriguez
+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the
documents filed in France with Autorité des Marchés
Financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.
