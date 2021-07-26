Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to share the company’s results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.