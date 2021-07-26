Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit charges CarLotz and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit (Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906) was commenced on July 8, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams. A similar lawsuit, Widuck v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-06191, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On or about January 21, 2021, CarLotz became a public entity via merger with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) or blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The CarLotz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a “logjam” resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (ii) as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit (“GPU”) would be negatively impacted; (iii) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, CarLotz was offering aggressive pricing; (iv) consequently, CarLotz’s GPU forecast was likely inflated; (v) that CarLotz’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to CarLotz due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (vi) as such, defendants’ positive statements about CarLotz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.