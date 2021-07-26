Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021. Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are very excited to initiate drilling at our Lappvattnet deposit which has not seen systematic drilling since the 1970s other than a few twinned holes into the sulphide deposit itself in 2007. Lappvattnet hosts some excellent nickel grades which locally exceed 5% Nickel and up to 50.91 g/t PGEs as we reported in 2020. Drilling is planned to commence once we complete drilling at our Knaften gold target."