Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results Autor: PLX AI | 26.07.2021, 18:02 | 24 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 18:02 | (PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 millionH1 revenue … (PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 millionH1 revenue … (PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.

Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previously

Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 million

H1 revenue EUR 1,632.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,653 million

The main reason for increasing the forecast is the excellent business performance at HOMAG (Woodworking Machinery and Systems), the company said

This contributed to the Dürr Group's order intake reaching a record high of EUR 2,110.9 million in the first half of the year according to preliminary figures Duerr Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Duerr Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer