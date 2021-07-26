checkAd

Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 18:02  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 millionH1 revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.
  • Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previously
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 million
  • H1 revenue EUR 1,632.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,653 million
  • The main reason for increasing the forecast is the excellent business performance at HOMAG (Woodworking Machinery and Systems), the company said
  • This contributed to the Dürr Group's order intake reaching a record high of EUR 2,110.9 million in the first half of the year according to preliminary figures
Duerr Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results (PLX AI) – Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previouslyOutlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 millionH1 revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above
Philips Q2 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,200 Million
Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing
Faurecia Half Year Operating Income EUR 510 Million vs. Estimate EUR 510 Million
BAWAG to Pay EUR 420 Million in Dividends; Raises Full-Year Targets
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:24 UhrMaschinen- und Anlagenbauer Dürr erhöht Prognosen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Dürr-Konzern hebt Jahresprognose an und ist beim Auftragseingang auf Rekordkurs (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Dürr-Konzern hebt Jahresprognose an und ist beim Auftragseingang auf Rekordkurs
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.07.21ANALYSE: Baader Bank legt Anlegern Nebenwerte ans Herz
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Nach Dax-Rekordhoch endet Woche mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21BHP Group: Steigende Eisenerzpreise lassen die Aktie ausbrechen - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.07.21Intel, Moderna, Xiaomi, Plug Power, BHP Group, Allianz, Jenoptik, Dürr, Morphosys - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Dürr auf 'Buy' - Ziel erhöht auf 42 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
15.07.21BAADER BANK stuft Dürr auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen